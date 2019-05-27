Sundaram Brake Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 71.58 crore, up 2.79% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 71.58 crore in March 2019 up 2.79% from Rs. 69.64 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.84 crore in March 2019 up 281% from Rs. 1.01 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.50 crore in March 2019 up 66.67% from Rs. 3.30 crore in March 2018.

Sundaram Brake EPS has increased to Rs. 9.75 in March 2019 from Rs. 2.56 in March 2018.

Sundaram Brake shares closed at 286.35 on May 24, 2019 (NSE) and has given -27.74% returns over the last 6 months and -40.50% over the last 12 months.