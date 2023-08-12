Sundaram Brake Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 93.17 crore, up 4.69% Y-o-Y

English
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Sundaram Brake Linings are:

    Net Sales at Rs 93.17 crore in June 2023 up 4.69% from Rs. 89.00 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.50 crore in June 2023 up 900.82% from Rs. 0.44 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 6.67 crore in June 2023 up 437.9% from Rs. 1.24 crore in June 2022.

    Sundaram Brake EPS has increased to Rs. 8.90 in June 2023 from Rs. 1.11 in June 2022.

    Sundaram Brake shares closed at 491.45 on August 10, 2023 (NSE) and has given 60.08% returns over the last 6 months and 42.74% over the last 12 months.

    Sundaram Brake Linings
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations93.1791.7789.00
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations93.1791.7789.00
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials49.6952.2754.10
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks3.08-0.361.10
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost11.329.9510.81
    Depreciation1.541.621.47
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses22.8025.4623.32
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax4.742.83-1.81
    Other Income0.390.421.58
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax5.133.25-0.23
    Interest1.011.040.75
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax4.122.21-0.97
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax4.122.21-0.97
    Tax0.620.05-0.53
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities3.502.16-0.44
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period3.502.16-0.44
    Equity Share Capital3.933.933.93
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS8.905.48-1.11
    Diluted EPS8.905.48-1.11
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS8.905.48-1.11
    Diluted EPS8.905.48-1.11
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

