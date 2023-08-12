Sundaram Brake Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 93.17 crore, up 4.69% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 93.17 crore in June 2023 up 4.69% from Rs. 89.00 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.50 crore in June 2023 up 900.82% from Rs. 0.44 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 6.67 crore in June 2023 up 437.9% from Rs. 1.24 crore in June 2022.

Sundaram Brake EPS has increased to Rs. 8.90 in June 2023 from Rs. 1.11 in June 2022.

Sundaram Brake shares closed at 491.45 on August 10, 2023 (NSE) and has given 60.08% returns over the last 6 months and 42.74% over the last 12 months.