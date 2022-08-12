 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Sundaram Brake Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 89.00 crore, up 38.54% Y-o-Y

Aug 12, 2022 / 09:26 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Sundaram Brake Linings are:

Net Sales at Rs 89.00 crore in June 2022 up 38.54% from Rs. 64.24 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.44 crore in June 2022 up 66.9% from Rs. 1.32 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.24 crore in June 2022 up 210% from Rs. 0.40 crore in June 2021.

Sundaram Brake shares closed at 344.30 on August 11, 2022 (NSE) and has given -15.61% returns over the last 6 months and -16.87% over the last 12 months.

Sundaram Brake Linings
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 89.00 81.24 64.24
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 89.00 81.24 64.24
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 54.10 46.17 37.83
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 1.10 0.62 -3.49
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 10.81 9.21 10.98
Depreciation 1.47 1.61 1.43
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 23.32 22.58 19.30
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -1.81 1.06 -1.82
Other Income 1.58 1.00 0.78
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.23 2.05 -1.03
Interest 0.75 0.65 0.29
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -0.97 1.41 -1.32
Exceptional Items -- 2.26 --
P/L Before Tax -0.97 3.67 -1.32
Tax -0.53 0.11 0.00
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -0.44 3.57 -1.32
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -0.44 3.57 -1.32
Equity Share Capital 3.93 3.93 3.93
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -1.11 9.06 -3.36
Diluted EPS -1.11 9.06 -3.36
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -1.11 9.06 -3.36
Diluted EPS -1.11 9.06 -3.36
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #auto ancillaries #Earnings First-Cut #Results #Sundaram Brake #Sundaram Brake Linings
first published: Aug 12, 2022 09:11 am
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.