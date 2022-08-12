Sundaram Brake Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 89.00 crore, up 38.54% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 89.00 crore in June 2022 up 38.54% from Rs. 64.24 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.44 crore in June 2022 up 66.9% from Rs. 1.32 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.24 crore in June 2022 up 210% from Rs. 0.40 crore in June 2021.

Sundaram Brake shares closed at 344.30 on August 11, 2022 (NSE) and has given -15.61% returns over the last 6 months and -16.87% over the last 12 months.