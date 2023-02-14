Sundaram Brake Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 87.29 crore, up 8% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Sundaram Brake Linings are:
Net Sales at Rs 87.29 crore in December 2022 up 8% from Rs. 80.83 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.86 crore in December 2022 down 76.71% from Rs. 1.62 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.24 crore in December 2022 down 166.67% from Rs. 0.36 crore in December 2021.
Sundaram Brake shares closed at 307.00 on February 13, 2023 (NSE) and has given -13.28% returns over the last 6 months and -21.28% over the last 12 months.
|
|Sundaram Brake Linings
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|87.29
|86.78
|80.83
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|87.29
|86.78
|80.83
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|55.33
|55.31
|43.34
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-1.97
|-2.08
|5.13
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|10.84
|11.30
|11.00
|Depreciation
|1.53
|1.49
|1.48
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|23.72
|24.07
|21.70
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-2.16
|-3.32
|-1.83
|Other Income
|0.39
|0.38
|0.70
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-1.77
|-2.93
|-1.12
|Interest
|1.11
|0.82
|0.49
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-2.88
|-3.76
|-1.62
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-2.88
|-3.76
|-1.62
|Tax
|-0.02
|-0.12
|0.00
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-2.86
|-3.64
|-1.62
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-2.86
|-3.64
|-1.62
|Equity Share Capital
|3.93
|3.93
|3.93
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-7.28
|-9.25
|-4.12
|Diluted EPS
|-7.28
|-9.25
|-4.12
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-7.28
|-9.25
|-4.12
|Diluted EPS
|-7.28
|-9.25
|-4.12
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited