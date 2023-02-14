 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Sundaram Brake Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 87.29 crore, up 8% Y-o-Y

Feb 14, 2023 / 12:05 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Sundaram Brake Linings are:

Net Sales at Rs 87.29 crore in December 2022 up 8% from Rs. 80.83 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.86 crore in December 2022 down 76.71% from Rs. 1.62 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.24 crore in December 2022 down 166.67% from Rs. 0.36 crore in December 2021.

Sundaram Brake Linings
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 87.29 86.78 80.83
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 87.29 86.78 80.83
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 55.33 55.31 43.34
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -1.97 -2.08 5.13
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 10.84 11.30 11.00
Depreciation 1.53 1.49 1.48
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 23.72 24.07 21.70
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -2.16 -3.32 -1.83
Other Income 0.39 0.38 0.70
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -1.77 -2.93 -1.12
Interest 1.11 0.82 0.49
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -2.88 -3.76 -1.62
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -2.88 -3.76 -1.62
Tax -0.02 -0.12 0.00
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -2.86 -3.64 -1.62
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -2.86 -3.64 -1.62
Equity Share Capital 3.93 3.93 3.93
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -7.28 -9.25 -4.12
Diluted EPS -7.28 -9.25 -4.12
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -7.28 -9.25 -4.12
Diluted EPS -7.28 -9.25 -4.12
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited