    Sundaram Brake Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 87.29 crore, up 8% Y-o-Y

    February 14, 2023 / 12:05 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Sundaram Brake Linings are:

    Net Sales at Rs 87.29 crore in December 2022 up 8% from Rs. 80.83 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.86 crore in December 2022 down 76.71% from Rs. 1.62 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.24 crore in December 2022 down 166.67% from Rs. 0.36 crore in December 2021.

    Sundaram Brake shares closed at 307.00 on February 13, 2023 (NSE) and has given -13.28% returns over the last 6 months and -21.28% over the last 12 months.

    Sundaram Brake Linings
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations87.2986.7880.83
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations87.2986.7880.83
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials55.3355.3143.34
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-1.97-2.085.13
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost10.8411.3011.00
    Depreciation1.531.491.48
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses23.7224.0721.70
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-2.16-3.32-1.83
    Other Income0.390.380.70
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-1.77-2.93-1.12
    Interest1.110.820.49
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-2.88-3.76-1.62
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-2.88-3.76-1.62
    Tax-0.02-0.120.00
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-2.86-3.64-1.62
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-2.86-3.64-1.62
    Equity Share Capital3.933.933.93
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-7.28-9.25-4.12
    Diluted EPS-7.28-9.25-4.12
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-7.28-9.25-4.12
    Diluted EPS-7.28-9.25-4.12
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #auto ancillaries #Earnings First-Cut #Results #Sundaram Brake #Sundaram Brake Linings
    first published: Feb 14, 2023 11:44 am