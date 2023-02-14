Sundaram Brake Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 87.29 crore, up 8% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 87.29 crore in December 2022 up 8% from Rs. 80.83 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.86 crore in December 2022 down 76.71% from Rs. 1.62 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.24 crore in December 2022 down 166.67% from Rs. 0.36 crore in December 2021.

Sundaram Brake shares closed at 307.00 on February 13, 2023 (NSE) and has given -13.28% returns over the last 6 months and -21.28% over the last 12 months.