Sundaram Brake Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 69.39 crore, up 17.05% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 69.39 crore in December 2018 up 17.05% from Rs. 59.29 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.16 crore in December 2018 down 70.97% from Rs. 0.54 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.91 crore in December 2018 down 9.05% from Rs. 2.10 crore in December 2017.

Sundaram Brake EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.40 in December 2018 from Rs. 1.38 in December 2017.

Sundaram Brake shares closed at 332.30 on February 08, 2019 (NSE) and has given -38.19% returns over the last 6 months and -51.53% over the last 12 months.