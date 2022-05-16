Suncity Synt Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1.87 crore, down 2.23% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.87 crore in March 2022 down 2.23% from Rs. 1.92 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.41 crore in March 2022 down 65.8% from Rs. 1.19 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.07 crore in March 2022 down 68.18% from Rs. 0.22 crore in March 2021.

Suncity Synt EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.82 in March 2022 from Rs. 2.40 in March 2021.

Suncity Synt shares closed at 10.57 on May 13, 2022 (BSE)