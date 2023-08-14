English
    Suncity Synt Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.35 crore, down 69.65% Y-o-Y

    August 14, 2023 / 08:21 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Suncity Synthetics are:

    Net Sales at Rs 0.35 crore in June 2023 down 69.65% from Rs. 1.15 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.17 crore in June 2023 up 52.9% from Rs. 0.37 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.04 crore in June 2023 up 80.95% from Rs. 0.21 crore in June 2022.

    Suncity Synt shares closed at 5.95 on August 11, 2023 (BSE) and has given -18.72% returns over the last 6 months and -19.59% over the last 12 months.

    Suncity Synthetics
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations0.350.701.15
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations0.350.701.15
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials0.490.150.89
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-0.28-0.060.17
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.060.080.07
    Depreciation0.080.330.09
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.110.230.24
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.12-0.03-0.30
    Other Income--0.34--
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.120.31-0.30
    Interest0.060.060.07
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-0.170.26-0.37
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-0.170.26-0.37
    Tax------
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.170.26-0.37
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.170.26-0.37
    Equity Share Capital4.954.954.95
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.350.52-0.75
    Diluted EPS-0.350.52-0.75
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.350.52-0.75
    Diluted EPS-0.350.52-0.75
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Results #Suncity Synt #Suncity Synthetics #Textiles - Processing
    first published: Aug 14, 2023 08:00 pm

