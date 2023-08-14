Suncity Synt Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.35 crore, down 69.65% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.35 crore in June 2023 down 69.65% from Rs. 1.15 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.17 crore in June 2023 up 52.9% from Rs. 0.37 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.04 crore in June 2023 up 80.95% from Rs. 0.21 crore in June 2022.

Suncity Synt shares closed at 5.95 on August 11, 2023 (BSE) and has given -18.72% returns over the last 6 months and -19.59% over the last 12 months.