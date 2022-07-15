Suncity Synt Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1.15 crore, down 41.32% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Suncity Synthetics are:
Net Sales at Rs 1.15 crore in June 2022 down 41.32% from Rs. 1.97 crore in June 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.37 crore in June 2022 down 1000.49% from Rs. 0.04 crore in June 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.21 crore in June 2022 down 156.76% from Rs. 0.37 crore in June 2021.
Suncity Synt shares closed at 6.00 on July 14, 2022 (BSE) and has given -64.09% returns over the last 6 months and 60.43% over the last 12 months.
|
|Suncity Synthetics
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Jun'22
|Mar'22
|Jun'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|1.15
|1.87
|1.97
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|1.15
|1.87
|1.97
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|0.89
|1.29
|1.48
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|0.17
|-0.03
|-0.17
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.07
|0.07
|0.06
|Depreciation
|0.09
|0.18
|0.19
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.24
|0.49
|0.23
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.30
|-0.12
|0.18
|Other Income
|--
|0.01
|--
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.30
|-0.11
|0.18
|Interest
|0.07
|0.14
|0.14
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.37
|-0.24
|0.04
|Exceptional Items
|--
|0.54
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.37
|0.30
|0.04
|Tax
|--
|-0.11
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.37
|0.41
|0.04
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.37
|0.41
|0.04
|Equity Share Capital
|4.95
|4.95
|4.95
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.75
|0.82
|0.08
|Diluted EPS
|-0.75
|0.82
|0.08
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.75
|0.82
|0.08
|Diluted EPS
|-0.75
|0.82
|0.08
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited