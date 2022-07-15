Suncity Synt Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1.15 crore, down 41.32% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.15 crore in June 2022 down 41.32% from Rs. 1.97 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.37 crore in June 2022 down 1000.49% from Rs. 0.04 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.21 crore in June 2022 down 156.76% from Rs. 0.37 crore in June 2021.

Suncity Synt shares closed at 6.00 on July 14, 2022 (BSE) and has given -64.09% returns over the last 6 months and 60.43% over the last 12 months.