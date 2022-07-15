 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Suncity Synt Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1.15 crore, down 41.32% Y-o-Y

Jul 15, 2022 / 11:15 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Suncity Synthetics are:

Net Sales at Rs 1.15 crore in June 2022 down 41.32% from Rs. 1.97 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.37 crore in June 2022 down 1000.49% from Rs. 0.04 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.21 crore in June 2022 down 156.76% from Rs. 0.37 crore in June 2021.

Suncity Synt shares closed at 6.00 on July 14, 2022 (BSE) and has given -64.09% returns over the last 6 months and 60.43% over the last 12 months.

Suncity Synthetics
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 1.15 1.87 1.97
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 1.15 1.87 1.97
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 0.89 1.29 1.48
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 0.17 -0.03 -0.17
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 0.07 0.07 0.06
Depreciation 0.09 0.18 0.19
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 0.24 0.49 0.23
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.30 -0.12 0.18
Other Income -- 0.01 --
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.30 -0.11 0.18
Interest 0.07 0.14 0.14
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -0.37 -0.24 0.04
Exceptional Items -- 0.54 --
P/L Before Tax -0.37 0.30 0.04
Tax -- -0.11 --
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -0.37 0.41 0.04
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -0.37 0.41 0.04
Equity Share Capital 4.95 4.95 4.95
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.75 0.82 0.08
Diluted EPS -0.75 0.82 0.08
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.75 0.82 0.08
Diluted EPS -0.75 0.82 0.08
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #Results #Suncity Synt #Suncity Synthetics #Textiles - Processing
first published: Jul 15, 2022 11:11 pm
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.