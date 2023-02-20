 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Suncity Synt Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1.18 crore, down 40.07% Y-o-Y

Feb 20, 2023 / 12:07 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Suncity Synthetics are:

Net Sales at Rs 1.18 crore in December 2022 down 40.07% from Rs. 1.98 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.22 crore in December 2022 down 57.77% from Rs. 0.14 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.05 crore in December 2022 down 129.41% from Rs. 0.17 crore in December 2021.

Suncity Synthetics
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 1.18 1.60 1.98
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 1.18 1.60 1.98
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 0.76 1.25 1.45
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 0.12 -0.12 0.19
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 0.07 0.08 0.03
Depreciation 0.10 0.10 0.19
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 0.30 0.27 0.24
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.16 0.02 -0.12
Other Income 0.01 0.03 0.10
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.15 0.05 -0.02
Interest 0.07 0.07 0.12
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -0.22 -0.01 -0.14
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -0.22 -0.01 -0.14
Tax -- -- --
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -0.22 -0.01 -0.14
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -0.22 -0.01 -0.14
Equity Share Capital 4.95 4.95 4.95
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.44 -0.03 -0.28
Diluted EPS -0.44 -0.03 -0.28
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.44 -0.03 -0.28
Diluted EPS -0.44 -0.03 -0.28
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited