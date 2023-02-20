Suncity Synt Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1.18 crore, down 40.07% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.18 crore in December 2022 down 40.07% from Rs. 1.98 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.22 crore in December 2022 down 57.77% from Rs. 0.14 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.05 crore in December 2022 down 129.41% from Rs. 0.17 crore in December 2021.