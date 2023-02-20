English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Webinar: Watch ‘‘Options Trading Tricks & Techniques : Insights on Options Trading’’ with Mr. Nitin Murarka
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Suncity Synt Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1.18 crore, down 40.07% Y-o-Y

    February 20, 2023 / 12:07 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Suncity Synthetics are:

    Net Sales at Rs 1.18 crore in December 2022 down 40.07% from Rs. 1.98 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.22 crore in December 2022 down 57.77% from Rs. 0.14 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.05 crore in December 2022 down 129.41% from Rs. 0.17 crore in December 2021.

    Suncity Synt shares closed at 6.30 on February 17, 2023 (BSE) and has given -11.89% returns over the last 6 months and -48.32% over the last 12 months.

    Suncity Synthetics
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations1.181.601.98
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations1.181.601.98
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials0.761.251.45
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.12-0.120.19
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.070.080.03
    Depreciation0.100.100.19
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.300.270.24
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.160.02-0.12
    Other Income0.010.030.10
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.150.05-0.02
    Interest0.070.070.12
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-0.22-0.01-0.14
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-0.22-0.01-0.14
    Tax------
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.22-0.01-0.14
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.22-0.01-0.14
    Equity Share Capital4.954.954.95
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.44-0.03-0.28
    Diluted EPS-0.44-0.03-0.28
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.44-0.03-0.28
    Diluted EPS-0.44-0.03-0.28
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Checkout Budget Highlights 2023 Checkout Budget Highlights 2023
    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Results #Suncity Synt #Suncity Synthetics #Textiles - Processing
    first published: Feb 20, 2023 11:55 am