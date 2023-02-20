Suncity Synt Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1.18 crore, down 40.07% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Suncity Synthetics are:
Net Sales at Rs 1.18 crore in December 2022 down 40.07% from Rs. 1.98 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.22 crore in December 2022 down 57.77% from Rs. 0.14 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.05 crore in December 2022 down 129.41% from Rs. 0.17 crore in December 2021.
Suncity Synt shares closed at 6.30 on February 17, 2023 (BSE) and has given -11.89% returns over the last 6 months and -48.32% over the last 12 months.
|Suncity Synthetics
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|1.18
|1.60
|1.98
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|1.18
|1.60
|1.98
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|0.76
|1.25
|1.45
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|0.12
|-0.12
|0.19
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.07
|0.08
|0.03
|Depreciation
|0.10
|0.10
|0.19
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.30
|0.27
|0.24
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.16
|0.02
|-0.12
|Other Income
|0.01
|0.03
|0.10
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.15
|0.05
|-0.02
|Interest
|0.07
|0.07
|0.12
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.22
|-0.01
|-0.14
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.22
|-0.01
|-0.14
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.22
|-0.01
|-0.14
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.22
|-0.01
|-0.14
|Equity Share Capital
|4.95
|4.95
|4.95
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.44
|-0.03
|-0.28
|Diluted EPS
|-0.44
|-0.03
|-0.28
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.44
|-0.03
|-0.28
|Diluted EPS
|-0.44
|-0.03
|-0.28
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited