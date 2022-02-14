Suncity Synt Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 1.98 crore, down 6.34% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.98 crore in December 2021 down 6.34% from Rs. 2.11 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.14 crore in December 2021 up 84.33% from Rs. 0.88 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.17 crore in December 2021 up 158.62% from Rs. 0.29 crore in December 2020.

Suncity Synt shares closed at 12.99 on February 11, 2022 (BSE) and has given 176.97% returns over the last 6 months