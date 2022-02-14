Suncity Synt Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 1.98 crore, down 6.34% Y-o-Y
February 14, 2022 / 08:45 PM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Suncity Synthetics are:
Net Sales at Rs 1.98 crore in December 2021 down 6.34% from Rs. 2.11 crore in December 2020.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.14 crore in December 2021 up 84.33% from Rs. 0.88 crore in December 2020.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.17 crore in December 2021 up 158.62% from Rs. 0.29 crore in December 2020.
Suncity Synt shares closed at 12.99 on February 11, 2022 (BSE) and has given 176.97% returns over the last 6 months
|Suncity Synthetics
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'21
|Sep'21
|Dec'20
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|1.98
|1.82
|2.11
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|1.98
|1.82
|2.11
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|1.45
|1.33
|1.86
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|0.19
|0.03
|0.27
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.03
|0.04
|0.07
|Depreciation
|0.19
|0.19
|0.39
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.24
|0.33
|0.21
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.12
|-0.10
|-0.69
|Other Income
|0.10
|0.32
|0.01
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.02
|0.22
|-0.68
|Interest
|0.12
|0.14
|0.21
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.14
|0.08
|-0.88
|Exceptional Items
|--
|0.00
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.14
|0.08
|-0.88
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.14
|0.08
|-0.88
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.14
|0.08
|-0.88
|Equity Share Capital
|4.95
|4.95
|4.95
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.28
|0.17
|-1.78
|Diluted EPS
|-0.28
|0.17
|-1.78
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.28
|0.17
|-1.78
|Diluted EPS
|-0.28
|0.17
|-1.78
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited