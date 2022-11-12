 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Suncare Traders Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1.15 crore, down 58.23% Y-o-Y

Nov 12, 2022 / 05:57 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Suncare Traders are:

Net Sales at Rs 1.15 crore in September 2022 down 58.23% from Rs. 2.74 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.23 crore in September 2022 down 131.91% from Rs. 0.72 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.09 crore in September 2022 down 108.91% from Rs. 1.01 crore in September 2021.

Suncare Traders shares closed at 1.22 on November 10, 2022 (BSE) and has given -24.22% returns over the last 6 months and 110.34% over the last 12 months.

Suncare Traders
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 1.15 3.12 2.74
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 1.15 3.12 2.74
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods 1.18 2.47 2.62
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 0.28 0.12 -0.04
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 0.01 0.08 --
Depreciation -- 0.00 0.00
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 0.17 0.49 0.46
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.51 -0.03 -0.29
Other Income 0.42 0.19 1.31
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.09 0.15 1.01
Interest 0.14 0.14 0.21
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -0.23 0.01 0.81
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -0.23 0.01 0.81
Tax 0.00 0.00 0.09
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -0.23 0.01 0.72
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -0.23 0.01 0.72
Equity Share Capital 33.67 33.67 33.67
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.01 0.00 0.21
Diluted EPS -0.01 -- 0.21
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.01 0.00 0.21
Diluted EPS -0.01 -- 0.21
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Nov 12, 2022 05:44 pm
