Suncare Traders Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1.15 crore, down 58.23% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Suncare Traders are:
Net Sales at Rs 1.15 crore in September 2022 down 58.23% from Rs. 2.74 crore in September 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.23 crore in September 2022 down 131.91% from Rs. 0.72 crore in September 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.09 crore in September 2022 down 108.91% from Rs. 1.01 crore in September 2021.
Suncare Traders shares closed at 1.22 on November 10, 2022 (BSE) and has given -24.22% returns over the last 6 months and 110.34% over the last 12 months.
|
|Suncare Traders
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Sep'22
|Jun'22
|Sep'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|1.15
|3.12
|2.74
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|1.15
|3.12
|2.74
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|1.18
|2.47
|2.62
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|0.28
|0.12
|-0.04
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.01
|0.08
|--
|Depreciation
|--
|0.00
|0.00
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.17
|0.49
|0.46
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.51
|-0.03
|-0.29
|Other Income
|0.42
|0.19
|1.31
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.09
|0.15
|1.01
|Interest
|0.14
|0.14
|0.21
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.23
|0.01
|0.81
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.23
|0.01
|0.81
|Tax
|0.00
|0.00
|0.09
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.23
|0.01
|0.72
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.23
|0.01
|0.72
|Equity Share Capital
|33.67
|33.67
|33.67
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.01
|0.00
|0.21
|Diluted EPS
|-0.01
|--
|0.21
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.01
|0.00
|0.21
|Diluted EPS
|-0.01
|--
|0.21
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited