Suncare Traders Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1.15 crore, down 58.23% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.15 crore in September 2022 down 58.23% from Rs. 2.74 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.23 crore in September 2022 down 131.91% from Rs. 0.72 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.09 crore in September 2022 down 108.91% from Rs. 1.01 crore in September 2021.

Suncare Traders shares closed at 1.22 on November 10, 2022 (BSE) and has given -24.22% returns over the last 6 months and 110.34% over the last 12 months.