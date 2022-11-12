English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event : Watch ESPRESSO TRADERS CARNIVAL 18th Edition @1499 for Pro from 16th Nov’22
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Suncare Traders Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1.15 crore, down 58.23% Y-o-Y

    November 12, 2022 / 05:57 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Suncare Traders are:

    Net Sales at Rs 1.15 crore in September 2022 down 58.23% from Rs. 2.74 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.23 crore in September 2022 down 131.91% from Rs. 0.72 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.09 crore in September 2022 down 108.91% from Rs. 1.01 crore in September 2021.

    Suncare Traders shares closed at 1.22 on November 10, 2022 (BSE) and has given -24.22% returns over the last 6 months and 110.34% over the last 12 months.

    Close
    Suncare Traders
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations1.153.122.74
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations1.153.122.74
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods1.182.472.62
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.280.12-0.04
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.010.08--
    Depreciation--0.000.00
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.170.490.46
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.51-0.03-0.29
    Other Income0.420.191.31
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.090.151.01
    Interest0.140.140.21
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-0.230.010.81
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-0.230.010.81
    Tax0.000.000.09
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.230.010.72
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.230.010.72
    Equity Share Capital33.6733.6733.67
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.010.000.21
    Diluted EPS-0.01--0.21
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.010.000.21
    Diluted EPS-0.01--0.21
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Results #Suncare Traders #trading
    first published: Nov 12, 2022 05:44 pm