Suncare Traders Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.13 crore, down 97.02% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.13 crore in March 2023 down 97.02% from Rs. 4.52 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 18.63 crore in March 2023 down 14221.52% from Rs. 0.13 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 20.17 crore in March 2023 down 25112.5% from Rs. 0.08 crore in March 2022.

Suncare Traders shares closed at 0.53 on May 24, 2023 (BSE) and has given -49.52% returns over the last 6 months and -66.24% over the last 12 months.