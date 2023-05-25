Suncare Traders Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.13 crore, down 97.02% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Suncare Traders are:
Net Sales at Rs 0.13 crore in March 2023 down 97.02% from Rs. 4.52 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 18.63 crore in March 2023 down 14221.52% from Rs. 0.13 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 20.17 crore in March 2023 down 25112.5% from Rs. 0.08 crore in March 2022.
Suncare Traders shares closed at 0.53 on May 24, 2023 (BSE) and has given -49.52% returns over the last 6 months and -66.24% over the last 12 months.
|Suncare Traders
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|0.13
|1.62
|4.52
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|0.13
|1.62
|4.52
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|0.21
|1.16
|3.67
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|0.59
|0.05
|-0.06
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.04
|0.02
|0.21
|Depreciation
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|19.16
|0.23
|0.35
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-19.87
|0.15
|0.35
|Other Income
|-0.30
|0.49
|-0.43
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-20.17
|0.64
|-0.08
|Interest
|0.12
|0.16
|0.05
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-20.29
|0.48
|-0.13
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-20.29
|0.48
|-0.13
|Tax
|-1.66
|0.07
|0.00
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-18.63
|0.41
|-0.13
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-18.63
|0.41
|-0.13
|Equity Share Capital
|33.67
|33.67
|33.67
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.11
|0.02
|-0.01
|Diluted EPS
|-1.11
|0.02
|-0.01
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.11
|0.02
|-0.01
|Diluted EPS
|-1.11
|0.02
|-0.01
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited