    Suncare Traders Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.13 crore, down 97.02% Y-o-Y

    May 25, 2023 / 09:22 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Suncare Traders are:

    Net Sales at Rs 0.13 crore in March 2023 down 97.02% from Rs. 4.52 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 18.63 crore in March 2023 down 14221.52% from Rs. 0.13 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 20.17 crore in March 2023 down 25112.5% from Rs. 0.08 crore in March 2022.

    Suncare Traders shares closed at 0.53 on May 24, 2023 (BSE) and has given -49.52% returns over the last 6 months and -66.24% over the last 12 months.

    Suncare Traders
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations0.131.624.52
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations0.131.624.52
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods0.211.163.67
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.590.05-0.06
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.040.020.21
    Depreciation0.000.000.00
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses19.160.230.35
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-19.870.150.35
    Other Income-0.300.49-0.43
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-20.170.64-0.08
    Interest0.120.160.05
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-20.290.48-0.13
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-20.290.48-0.13
    Tax-1.660.070.00
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-18.630.41-0.13
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-18.630.41-0.13
    Equity Share Capital33.6733.6733.67
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-1.110.02-0.01
    Diluted EPS-1.110.02-0.01
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-1.110.02-0.01
    Diluted EPS-1.110.02-0.01
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: May 25, 2023 09:11 am