Suncare Traders Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1.62 crore, down 39.43% Y-o-Y
February 12, 2023 / 09:05 AM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Suncare Traders are:Net Sales at Rs 1.62 crore in December 2022 down 39.43% from Rs. 2.68 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.41 crore in December 2022 up 374.05% from Rs. 0.09 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.64 crore in December 2022 up 156% from Rs. 0.25 crore in December 2021.
Suncare Traders EPS has increased to Rs. 0.02 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.01 in December 2021.
|Suncare Traders shares closed at 0.97 on February 09, 2023 (BSE) and has given -32.17% returns over the last 6 months and -53.59% over the last 12 months.
|Suncare Traders
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|1.62
|1.15
|2.68
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|1.62
|1.15
|2.68
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|1.16
|1.18
|2.43
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|0.05
|0.28
|0.05
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.02
|0.01
|0.04
|Depreciation
|0.00
|--
|0.00
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.23
|0.17
|0.15
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.15
|-0.51
|0.01
|Other Income
|0.49
|0.42
|0.24
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.64
|-0.09
|0.25
|Interest
|0.16
|0.14
|0.14
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|0.48
|-0.23
|0.11
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|0.48
|-0.23
|0.11
|Tax
|0.07
|0.00
|0.03
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|0.41
|-0.23
|0.09
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|0.41
|-0.23
|0.09
|Equity Share Capital
|33.67
|33.67
|33.67
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.02
|-0.01
|0.01
|Diluted EPS
|0.02
|-0.01
|0.01
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.02
|-0.01
|0.01
|Diluted EPS
|0.02
|-0.01
|0.01
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited