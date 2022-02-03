Suncare Traders Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 2.68 crore, up 176.25% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2.68 crore in December 2021 up 176.25% from Rs. 0.97 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.09 crore in December 2021 up 448.73% from Rs. 0.02 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.25 crore in December 2021 up 212.5% from Rs. 0.08 crore in December 2020.

Suncare Traders EPS has increased to Rs. 0.01 in December 2021 from Rs. 0.00 in December 2020.

Suncare Traders shares closed at 2.56 on February 02, 2022 (BSE) and has given 260.56% returns over the last 6 months and 236.84% over the last 12 months.