Suncare Traders Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 4.52 crore, up 153.5% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Suncare Traders are:
Net Sales at Rs 4.52 crore in March 2022 up 153.5% from Rs. 1.78 crore in March 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.13 crore in March 2022 up 67.06% from Rs. 0.40 crore in March 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.08 crore in March 2022 up 66.67% from Rs. 0.24 crore in March 2021.
Suncare Traders shares closed at 1.52 on May 30, 2022 (BSE)
|
|Suncare Traders
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Mar'22
|Dec'21
|Mar'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|4.52
|2.68
|1.78
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|4.52
|2.68
|1.78
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|3.67
|2.43
|1.63
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-0.06
|0.05
|-0.12
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.18
|0.04
|0.04
|Depreciation
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.39
|0.15
|-0.03
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.35
|0.01
|0.26
|Other Income
|-0.43
|0.24
|-0.50
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.08
|0.25
|-0.24
|Interest
|0.05
|0.14
|0.28
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.13
|0.11
|-0.52
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|0.01
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.13
|0.11
|-0.51
|Tax
|0.00
|0.03
|-0.11
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.13
|0.09
|-0.40
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.13
|0.09
|-0.40
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|0.00
|0.00
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-0.13
|0.09
|-0.40
|Equity Share Capital
|33.67
|33.67
|33.66
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.01
|0.01
|-0.02
|Diluted EPS
|-0.01
|0.01
|-0.02
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.01
|0.01
|-0.02
|Diluted EPS
|-0.01
|0.01
|-0.02
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited