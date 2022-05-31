Suncare Traders Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 4.52 crore, up 153.5% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 4.52 crore in March 2022 up 153.5% from Rs. 1.78 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.13 crore in March 2022 up 67.06% from Rs. 0.40 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.08 crore in March 2022 up 66.67% from Rs. 0.24 crore in March 2021.

Suncare Traders shares closed at 1.52 on May 30, 2022 (BSE)