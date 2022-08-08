Suncare Traders Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 3.12 crore, up 133.35% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 3.12 crore in June 2022 up 133.35% from Rs. 1.34 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.01 crore in June 2022 down 21.7% from Rs. 0.01 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.15 crore in June 2022 up 50% from Rs. 0.10 crore in June 2021.

Suncare Traders EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.00 in June 2022 from Rs. 0.00 in June 2021.

Suncare Traders shares closed at 1.48 on August 05, 2022 (BSE) and has given -41.96% returns over the last 6 months and 114.49% over the last 12 months.