Suncare Traders Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1.62 crore, down 39.43% Y-o-Y

Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21 Net Sales/Income from operations 1.62 1.15 2.68 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 1.62 1.15 2.68 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- -- Purchase of Traded Goods 1.16 1.18 2.43 Increase/Decrease in Stocks 0.05 0.28 0.05 Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 0.02 0.01 0.04 Depreciation 0.00 -- 0.00 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 0.23 0.17 0.15 P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 0.15 -0.51 0.01 Other Income 0.49 0.42 0.24 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 0.64 -0.09 0.25 Interest 0.16 0.14 0.14 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 0.48 -0.23 0.11 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax 0.48 -0.23 0.11 Tax 0.07 0.00 0.03 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 0.41 -0.23 0.09 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 0.41 -0.23 0.09 Minority Interest -- -- -- Share Of P/L Of Associates 0.00 0.00 0.00 Net P/L After M.I & Associates 0.41 -0.23 0.09 Equity Share Capital 33.67 33.67 33.67 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 0.02 -0.01 0.01 Diluted EPS 0.02 -0.01 0.01 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 0.02 -0.01 0.01 Diluted EPS 0.02 -0.01 0.01 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited