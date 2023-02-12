English
    Suncare Traders Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1.62 crore, down 39.43% Y-o-Y

    February 12, 2023 / 11:50 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Suncare Traders are:Net Sales at Rs 1.62 crore in December 2022 down 39.43% from Rs. 2.68 crore in December 2021.
    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.41 crore in December 2022 up 374.34% from Rs. 0.09 crore in December 2021.
    EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.64 crore in December 2022 up 156% from Rs. 0.25 crore in December 2021.
    Suncare Traders EPS has increased to Rs. 0.02 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.01 in December 2021.Suncare Traders shares closed at 0.97 on February 09, 2023 (BSE) and has given -32.17% returns over the last 6 months and -53.59% over the last 12 months.
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations1.621.152.68
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations1.621.152.68
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods1.161.182.43
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.050.280.05
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.020.010.04
    Depreciation0.00--0.00
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.230.170.15
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.15-0.510.01
    Other Income0.490.420.24
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.64-0.090.25
    Interest0.160.140.14
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax0.48-0.230.11
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax0.48-0.230.11
    Tax0.070.000.03
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities0.41-0.230.09
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period0.41-0.230.09
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates0.000.000.00
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates0.41-0.230.09
    Equity Share Capital33.6733.6733.67
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.02-0.010.01
    Diluted EPS0.02-0.010.01
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.02-0.010.01
    Diluted EPS0.02-0.010.01
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited