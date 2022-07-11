 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Sun TV Q1 PAT seen up 4.2% YoY to Rs. 406.2 cr: ICICI Direct

Broker Research
Jul 11, 2022 / 10:03 AM IST

Net Sales are expected to increase by 29.2 percent Y-o-Y (up 25.6 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 1,046.5 crore, according to ICICI Direct.

suntv_300_2005_47969787

ICICI Direct has come out with its first quarter (April-June’ 22) earnings estimates for the Media sector. The brokerage house expects Sun TV to report net profit at Rs. 406.2 crore up 4.2% year-on-year (up 0.4% quarter-on-quarter).

Net Sales are expected to increase by 29.2 percent Y-o-Y (up 25.6 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 1,046.5 crore, according to ICICI Direct.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) are likely to rise by 23.8 percent Y-o-Y (up 10.8 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 612.9 crore.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

ICICI_Media

Broker Research
TAGS: #Brokerage Recos - Sector Report #Brokerage Results Estimates #earnings #ICICI Direct #media #Result Poll #Sun TV
first published: Jul 11, 2022 10:03 am
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.