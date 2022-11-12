Sun TV Network Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 796.43 crore, down 3.89% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 796.43 crore in September 2022 down 3.89% from Rs. 828.67 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 400.71 crore in September 2022 up 1.88% from Rs. 393.32 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 610.89 crore in September 2022 up 4.15% from Rs. 586.57 crore in September 2021.

Sun TV Network EPS has increased to Rs. 10.16 in September 2022 from Rs. 9.98 in September 2021.

Sun TV Network shares closed at 560.55 on November 10, 2022 (NSE) and has given 28.40% returns over the last 6 months and -2.10% over the last 12 months.