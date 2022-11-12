 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Sun TV Network Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 796.43 crore, down 3.89% Y-o-Y

Nov 12, 2022 / 05:56 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Sun TV Network are:

Net Sales at Rs 796.43 crore in September 2022 down 3.89% from Rs. 828.67 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 400.71 crore in September 2022 up 1.88% from Rs. 393.32 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 610.89 crore in September 2022 up 4.15% from Rs. 586.57 crore in September 2021.

Sun TV Network EPS has increased to Rs. 10.16 in September 2022 from Rs. 9.98 in September 2021.

Sun TV Network shares closed at 560.55 on November 10, 2022 (NSE) and has given 28.40% returns over the last 6 months and -2.10% over the last 12 months.

Sun TV Network
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 796.43 1,193.90 828.67
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 796.43 1,193.90 828.67
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 147.52 199.37 134.13
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 69.25 68.46 67.61
Depreciation 75.46 207.93 35.48
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 54.88 162.24 106.35
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 449.32 555.90 485.10
Other Income 86.11 100.92 65.99
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 535.43 656.82 551.09
Interest 1.34 1.42 23.51
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 534.09 655.40 527.58
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 534.09 655.40 527.58
Tax 133.38 163.72 134.26
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 400.71 491.68 393.32
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 400.71 491.68 393.32
Equity Share Capital 197.04 197.04 197.04
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 10.16 12.48 9.98
Diluted EPS 10.16 12.48 9.98
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 10.16 12.48 9.98
Diluted EPS 10.16 12.48 9.98
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Nov 12, 2022 05:44 pm
