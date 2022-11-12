English
    Sun TV Network Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 796.43 crore, down 3.89% Y-o-Y

    November 12, 2022 / 05:56 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Sun TV Network are:

    Net Sales at Rs 796.43 crore in September 2022 down 3.89% from Rs. 828.67 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 400.71 crore in September 2022 up 1.88% from Rs. 393.32 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 610.89 crore in September 2022 up 4.15% from Rs. 586.57 crore in September 2021.

    Sun TV Network EPS has increased to Rs. 10.16 in September 2022 from Rs. 9.98 in September 2021.

    Sun TV Network shares closed at 560.55 on November 10, 2022 (NSE) and has given 28.40% returns over the last 6 months and -2.10% over the last 12 months.

    Sun TV Network
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations796.431,193.90828.67
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations796.431,193.90828.67
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials147.52199.37134.13
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost69.2568.4667.61
    Depreciation75.46207.9335.48
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses54.88162.24106.35
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax449.32555.90485.10
    Other Income86.11100.9265.99
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax535.43656.82551.09
    Interest1.341.4223.51
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax534.09655.40527.58
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax534.09655.40527.58
    Tax133.38163.72134.26
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities400.71491.68393.32
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period400.71491.68393.32
    Equity Share Capital197.04197.04197.04
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS10.1612.489.98
    Diluted EPS10.1612.489.98
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS10.1612.489.98
    Diluted EPS10.1612.489.98
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

