Sun TV Network Standalone September 2019 Net Sales at Rs 795.58 crore, up 6.14% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 795.58 crore in September 2019 up 6.14% from Rs. 749.55 crore in September 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 366.51 crore in September 2019 up 4.32% from Rs. 351.32 crore in September 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 540.88 crore in September 2019 down 12.21% from Rs. 616.09 crore in September 2018.

Sun TV Network EPS has increased to Rs. 9.30 in September 2019 from Rs. 8.91 in September 2018.

Sun TV Network shares closed at 529.15 on November 11, 2019 (NSE) and has given -1.21% returns over the last 6 months and -14.38% over the last 12 months.