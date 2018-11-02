Sun TV Network Standalone September 2018 Net Sales at Rs 749.55 crore, up 10.9% Q-o-Q

Net Sales at Rs 749.55 crore in September 2018 up 10.9% from Rs. 675.90 crore in September 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 351.32 crore in September 2018 up 23.41% from Rs. 284.67 crore in September 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 616.09 crore in September 2018 up 15.52% from Rs. 533.32 crore in September 2017.

Sun TV Network EPS has increased to Rs. 8.91 in September 2018 from Rs. 7.22 in September 2017.

Sun TV Network shares closed at 672.30 on November 01, 2018 (NSE) and has given -22.88% returns over the last 6 months and -21.21% over the last 12 months.