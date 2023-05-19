English
    Sun TV Network Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 813.53 crore, down 2.34% Y-o-Y

    May 19, 2023 / 08:02 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Sun TV Network are:

    Net Sales at Rs 813.53 crore in March 2023 down 2.34% from Rs. 833.01 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 365.82 crore in March 2023 down 9.53% from Rs. 404.35 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 568.40 crore in March 2023 down 6.37% from Rs. 607.08 crore in March 2022.

    Sun TV Network EPS has decreased to Rs. 9.28 in March 2023 from Rs. 10.26 in March 2022.

    Sun TV Network shares closed at 426.45 on May 18, 2023 (NSE) and has given -11.63% returns over the last 6 months and 5.45% over the last 12 months.

    Sun TV Network
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations813.53857.51833.01
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations813.53857.51833.01
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials--160.38142.94
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost68.6968.1765.36
    Depreciation75.21109.2264.84
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses257.2455.8971.39
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax412.39463.85488.48
    Other Income80.8094.2053.76
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax493.19558.05542.24
    Interest1.471.143.42
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax491.72556.91538.82
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax491.72556.91538.82
    Tax125.90140.59134.47
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities365.82416.32404.35
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period365.82416.32404.35
    Equity Share Capital197.04197.04197.04
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS9.2810.5610.26
    Diluted EPS9.2810.5610.26
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS9.2810.5610.26
    Diluted EPS9.2810.5610.26
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

