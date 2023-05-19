Sun TV Network Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 813.53 crore, down 2.34% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 813.53 crore in March 2023 down 2.34% from Rs. 833.01 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 365.82 crore in March 2023 down 9.53% from Rs. 404.35 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 568.40 crore in March 2023 down 6.37% from Rs. 607.08 crore in March 2022.

Sun TV Network EPS has decreased to Rs. 9.28 in March 2023 from Rs. 10.26 in March 2022.

Sun TV Network shares closed at 426.45 on May 18, 2023 (NSE) and has given -11.63% returns over the last 6 months and 5.45% over the last 12 months.