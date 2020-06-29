Sun TV Network Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 735.16 crore, down 17.29% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 735.16 crore in March 2020 down 17.29% from Rs. 888.88 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 250.00 crore in March 2020 down 11.68% from Rs. 283.07 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 560.54 crore in March 2020 down 17.04% from Rs. 675.67 crore in March 2019.

Sun TV Network EPS has decreased to Rs. 6.34 in March 2020 from Rs. 7.18 in March 2019.

Sun TV Network shares closed at 421.20 on June 26, 2020 (NSE) and has given -5.39% returns over the last 6 months and -19.50% over the last 12 months.