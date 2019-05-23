Sun TV Network Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 888.88 crore, up 23.98% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 888.88 crore in March 2019 up 23.98% from Rs. 716.95 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 283.07 crore in March 2019 down 2.31% from Rs. 289.76 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 675.67 crore in March 2019 up 20.82% from Rs. 559.24 crore in March 2018.

Sun TV Network EPS has decreased to Rs. 7.18 in March 2019 from Rs. 7.35 in March 2018.

Sun TV Network shares closed at 554.30 on May 22, 2019 (NSE) and has given -7.62% returns over the last 6 months and -41.46% over the last 12 months.