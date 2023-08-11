Sun TV Network Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 1,317.78 crore, up 10.38% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,317.78 crore in June 2023 up 10.38% from Rs. 1,193.90 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 582.80 crore in June 2023 up 18.53% from Rs. 491.68 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 902.05 crore in June 2023 up 4.31% from Rs. 864.75 crore in June 2022.

Sun TV Network EPS has increased to Rs. 14.79 in June 2023 from Rs. 12.48 in June 2022.

Sun TV Network shares closed at 550.05 on August 10, 2023 (NSE) and has given 19.23% returns over the last 6 months and 18.35% over the last 12 months.