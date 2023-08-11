English
    Sun TV Network Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 1,317.78 crore, up 10.38% Y-o-Y

    August 11, 2023 / 05:59 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Sun TV Network are:

    Net Sales at Rs 1,317.78 crore in June 2023 up 10.38% from Rs. 1,193.90 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 582.80 crore in June 2023 up 18.53% from Rs. 491.68 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 902.05 crore in June 2023 up 4.31% from Rs. 864.75 crore in June 2022.

    Sun TV Network EPS has increased to Rs. 14.79 in June 2023 from Rs. 12.48 in June 2022.

    Sun TV Network shares closed at 550.05 on August 10, 2023 (NSE) and has given 19.23% returns over the last 6 months and 18.35% over the last 12 months.

    Sun TV Network
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations1,317.78813.531,193.90
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations1,317.78813.531,193.90
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials288.46--199.37
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost69.1668.6968.46
    Depreciation85.1775.21207.93
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses173.70257.24162.24
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax701.29412.39555.90
    Other Income115.5980.80100.92
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax816.88493.19656.82
    Interest2.201.471.42
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax814.68491.72655.40
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax814.68491.72655.40
    Tax231.88125.90163.72
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities582.80365.82491.68
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period582.80365.82491.68
    Equity Share Capital197.04197.04197.04
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS14.799.2812.48
    Diluted EPS14.799.2812.48
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS14.799.2812.48
    Diluted EPS14.799.2812.48
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Aug 11, 2023

