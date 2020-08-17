Sun TV Network Standalone June 2020 Net Sales at Rs 606.10 crore, down 44.97% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 606.10 crore in June 2020 down 44.97% from Rs. 1,101.36 crore in June 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 282.80 crore in June 2020 down 25.94% from Rs. 381.87 crore in June 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 525.10 crore in June 2020 down 29% from Rs. 739.62 crore in June 2019.

Sun TV Network EPS has decreased to Rs. 7.18 in June 2020 from Rs. 9.69 in June 2019.

Sun TV Network shares closed at 400.20 on August 14, 2020 (BSE) and has given -19.39% returns over the last 6 months and -8.94% over the last 12 months.