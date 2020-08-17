172@29@17@151!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|earnings|sun-tv-network-standalone-june-2020-net-sales-at-rs-606-10-crore-down-44-97-y-o-y-5714641.html!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php

Last Updated : Aug 17, 2020 11:46 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Sun TV Network Standalone June 2020 Net Sales at Rs 606.10 crore, down 44.97% Y-o-Y

 
 
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Sun TV Network are:

Net Sales at Rs 606.10 crore in June 2020 down 44.97% from Rs. 1,101.36 crore in June 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 282.80 crore in June 2020 down 25.94% from Rs. 381.87 crore in June 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 525.10 crore in June 2020 down 29% from Rs. 739.62 crore in June 2019.

Sun TV Network EPS has decreased to Rs. 7.18 in June 2020 from Rs. 9.69 in June 2019.

Sun TV Network shares closed at 400.20 on August 14, 2020 (BSE) and has given -19.39% returns over the last 6 months and -8.94% over the last 12 months.

Sun TV Network
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Jun'20Mar'20Jun'19
Net Sales/Income from operations606.10735.161,101.36
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations606.10735.161,101.36
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials--92.20--
Purchase of Traded Goods------
Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost73.0973.1173.49
Depreciation145.46232.83158.46
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses116.5266.34344.96
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax271.03270.68524.45
Other Income108.6157.0356.71
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax379.64327.71581.16
Interest1.771.862.08
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax377.87325.85579.08
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax377.87325.85579.08
Tax95.0775.85197.21
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities282.80250.00381.87
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period282.80250.00381.87
Equity Share Capital197.04197.04197.04
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS7.186.349.69
Diluted EPS7.186.349.69
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS7.186.349.69
Diluted EPS7.186.349.69
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

First Published on Aug 17, 2020 10:44 am

tags #Earnings First-Cut #MEDIA & ENTERTAINMENT #Results #Sun TV Network

