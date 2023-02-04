Sun TV Network Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 857.51 crore, down 17% Y-o-Y

Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21 Net Sales/Income from operations 857.51 796.43 1,033.10 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 857.51 796.43 1,033.10 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials 160.38 147.52 158.91 Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- -- Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- -- Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 68.17 69.25 66.39 Depreciation 109.22 75.46 153.29 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 55.89 54.88 85.93 P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 463.85 449.32 568.58 Other Income 94.20 86.11 42.02 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 558.05 535.43 610.60 Interest 1.14 1.34 0.80 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 556.91 534.09 609.80 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax 556.91 534.09 609.80 Tax 140.59 133.38 152.41 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 416.32 400.71 457.39 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 416.32 400.71 457.39 Equity Share Capital 197.04 197.04 197.04 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 10.56 10.16 11.61 Diluted EPS 10.56 10.16 11.61 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 10.56 10.16 11.61 Diluted EPS 10.56 10.16 11.61 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited