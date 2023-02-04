Sun TV Network Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 857.51 crore, down 17% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Sun TV Network are:Net Sales at Rs 857.51 crore in December 2022 down 17% from Rs. 1,033.10 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 416.32 crore in December 2022 down 8.98% from Rs. 457.39 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 667.27 crore in December 2022 down 12.65% from Rs. 763.89 crore in December 2021.
Sun TV Network EPS has decreased to Rs. 10.56 in December 2022 from Rs. 11.61 in December 2021.
|Sun TV Network shares closed at 455.95 on February 02, 2023 (NSE) and has given -2.15% returns over the last 6 months and -11.38% over the last 12 months.
|Sun TV Network
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|857.51
|796.43
|1,033.10
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|857.51
|796.43
|1,033.10
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|160.38
|147.52
|158.91
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|68.17
|69.25
|66.39
|Depreciation
|109.22
|75.46
|153.29
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|55.89
|54.88
|85.93
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|463.85
|449.32
|568.58
|Other Income
|94.20
|86.11
|42.02
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|558.05
|535.43
|610.60
|Interest
|1.14
|1.34
|0.80
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|556.91
|534.09
|609.80
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|556.91
|534.09
|609.80
|Tax
|140.59
|133.38
|152.41
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|416.32
|400.71
|457.39
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|416.32
|400.71
|457.39
|Equity Share Capital
|197.04
|197.04
|197.04
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|10.56
|10.16
|11.61
|Diluted EPS
|10.56
|10.16
|11.61
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|10.56
|10.16
|11.61
|Diluted EPS
|10.56
|10.16
|11.61
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited