    Sun TV Network Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 857.51 crore, down 17% Y-o-Y

    February 04, 2023 / 12:22 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Sun TV Network are:Net Sales at Rs 857.51 crore in December 2022 down 17% from Rs. 1,033.10 crore in December 2021.
    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 416.32 crore in December 2022 down 8.98% from Rs. 457.39 crore in December 2021.
    EBITDA stands at Rs. 667.27 crore in December 2022 down 12.65% from Rs. 763.89 crore in December 2021.
    Sun TV Network EPS has decreased to Rs. 10.56 in December 2022 from Rs. 11.61 in December 2021.Sun TV Network shares closed at 455.95 on February 02, 2023 (NSE) and has given -2.15% returns over the last 6 months and -11.38% over the last 12 months.
    Sun TV Network
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations857.51796.431,033.10
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations857.51796.431,033.10
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials160.38147.52158.91
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost68.1769.2566.39
    Depreciation109.2275.46153.29
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses55.8954.8885.93
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax463.85449.32568.58
    Other Income94.2086.1142.02
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax558.05535.43610.60
    Interest1.141.340.80
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax556.91534.09609.80
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax556.91534.09609.80
    Tax140.59133.38152.41
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities416.32400.71457.39
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period416.32400.71457.39
    Equity Share Capital197.04197.04197.04
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS10.5610.1611.61
    Diluted EPS10.5610.1611.61
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS10.5610.1611.61
    Diluted EPS10.5610.1611.61
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited