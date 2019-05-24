App
Co-Partners

you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings
Last Updated : May 24, 2019 09:10 AM IST | Source: PTI

Sun TV Network Q4 PAT down 2.3% at Rs 283.07 cr

Its revenue from operations during the quarter under review was up 23.98 percent at Rs 888.88 crore, as against Rs 716.95 crore in the corresponding period of the previous fiscal.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Representative Image
South-based broadcaster Sun TV Network Ltd reported a decline of 2.30 percent in its standalone profit after tax to Rs 283.07 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 2019. The company had posted a net profit of Rs 289.76 crore during January-March 2018, Sun TV said in a regulatory filing.

Its revenue from operations during the quarter under review was up 23.98 percent at Rs 888.88 crore, as against Rs 716.95 crore in the corresponding period of the previous fiscal.

Total expenses stood at Rs 522.52 crore as against Rs 314.47 crore, up 66.15 percent.

For the financial year 2018-19, Sun TV profit after tax was up 27.61 percent to Rs 1,394.86 crore, compared to Rs 1,093.04 crore in the previous year.

Sun TV Network's revenue from operations stood at Rs 3,663.27 crore in 2018-19 as against Rs 2,862.45 crore in 2017-18, up 27.97 percent.

First Published on May 24, 2019 08:50 am

