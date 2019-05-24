Sun TV Network Q4 PAT down 2.3% at Rs 283.07 cr

South-based broadcaster Sun TV Network Ltd reported a decline of 2.30 percent in its standalone profit after tax to Rs 283.07 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 2019. The company had posted a net profit of Rs 289.76 crore during January-March 2018, Sun TV said in a regulatory filing.

Its revenue from operations during the quarter under review was up 23.98 percent at Rs 888.88 crore, as against Rs 716.95 crore in the corresponding period of the previous fiscal.

Total expenses stood at Rs 522.52 crore as against Rs 314.47 crore, up 66.15 percent.

For the financial year 2018-19, Sun TV profit after tax was up 27.61 percent to Rs 1,394.86 crore, compared to Rs 1,093.04 crore in the previous year.

Sun TV Network's revenue from operations stood at Rs 3,663.27 crore in 2018-19 as against Rs 2,862.45 crore in 2017-18, up 27.97 percent.