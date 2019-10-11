Sun TV Network Q2 PAT seen up 24.9% YoY to Rs. 438.6 cr: Kotak

Kotak has come out with its second quarter (July-September’ 19) earnings estimates for the Media sector. The brokerage house expects Sun TV Network to report net profit at Rs. 438.6 crore up 24.9% year-on-year (up 14.9% quarter-on-quarter).

Net Sales are expected to increase by 16.1 percent Y-o-Y (down 21 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 870.5 crore, according to Kotak.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) are likely to rise by 0.3 percent Y-o-Y (down 10.1 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 490.5 crore.

