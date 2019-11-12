App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings
Last Updated : Nov 12, 2019 07:48 PM IST | Source: PTI

Sun TV Network Q2 PAT marginally higher at Rs 368.79 cr

The company had reported a PAT of Rs 364.99 crore in the July-September period a year ago.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Sun TV Network Ltd on Tuesday reported a marginal increase of 1.04 percent in consolidated profit after tax (PAT) at Rs 368.79 crore for the second quarter ended September 30. The company had reported a PAT of Rs 364.99 crore in the July-September period a year ago.

Its total income rose 6.79 percent to Rs 900.74 crore during the period under review as against Rs 843.44 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal, Sun TV Network said in a BSE filing.

The company's total expenses rose 65.95 percent to Rs 499.54 crore during the quarter under review as against Rs 301.01 crore a year ago.

Meanwhile, in a separate filing, the company said that its board in a meeting held on Tuesday approved an interim dividend of 50 percent, which is Rs 2.50 per equity share of Rs 5 each for 2019-20.

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Nov 12, 2019 06:57 pm

tags #earnings #Results #Sun TV

