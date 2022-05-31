 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Sun TV Network Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 856.85 crore, up 6.77% Y-o-Y

May 31, 2022 / 11:07 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Sun TV Network are:

Net Sales at Rs 856.85 crore in March 2022 up 6.77% from Rs. 802.55 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 410.16 crore in March 2022 down 15.86% from Rs. 487.46 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 619.84 crore in March 2022 down 1.28% from Rs. 627.87 crore in March 2021.

Sun TV Network EPS has decreased to Rs. 10.41 in March 2022 from Rs. 12.38 in March 2021.

Sun TV Network shares closed at 433.80 on May 30, 2022 (BSE)

Sun TV Network
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 856.85 1,060.43 802.55
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 856.85 1,060.43 802.55
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 147.61 163.49 --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 71.66 73.13 74.00
Depreciation 69.63 158.11 81.97
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 73.69 88.92 177.65
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 494.26 576.78 468.93
Other Income 55.95 45.25 76.97
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 550.21 622.03 545.90
Interest 4.50 1.97 18.40
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 545.71 620.06 527.50
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 545.71 620.06 527.50
Tax 140.18 151.96 55.52
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 405.53 468.10 471.98
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 405.53 468.10 471.98
Minority Interest -0.01 -0.19 -0.40
Share Of P/L Of Associates 4.64 3.09 15.88
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 410.16 471.00 487.46
Equity Share Capital 197.04 197.04 197.04
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 10.41 11.96 12.38
Diluted EPS 10.41 11.96 12.38
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 10.41 11.96 12.38
Diluted EPS 10.41 11.96 12.38
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: May 31, 2022 11:02 am
