    Sun TV Network Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 1,349.22 crore, up 10.67% Y-o-Y

    August 11, 2023 / 06:08 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Sun TV Network are:

    Net Sales at Rs 1,349.22 crore in June 2023 up 10.67% from Rs. 1,219.14 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 591.93 crore in June 2023 up 19.85% from Rs. 493.88 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 918.35 crore in June 2023 up 4.69% from Rs. 877.19 crore in June 2022.

    Sun TV Network EPS has increased to Rs. 15.02 in June 2023 from Rs. 12.54 in June 2022.

    Sun TV Network shares closed at 550.05 on August 10, 2023 (NSE) and has given 19.23% returns over the last 6 months and 18.35% over the last 12 months.

    Sun TV Network
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations1,349.22840.361,219.14
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations1,349.22840.361,219.14
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials296.13--204.85
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost78.2876.0076.07
    Depreciation89.5579.74212.56
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses177.36266.53164.91
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax707.90418.09560.75
    Other Income120.9085.84103.88
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax828.80503.93664.63
    Interest3.152.482.41
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax825.65501.45662.22
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax825.65501.45662.22
    Tax234.75126.25164.49
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities590.90375.20497.73
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period590.90375.20497.73
    Minority Interest-0.15-0.17-0.11
    Share Of P/L Of Associates1.185.20-3.74
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates591.93380.23493.88
    Equity Share Capital197.04197.04197.04
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS15.029.6512.54
    Diluted EPS15.029.6512.54
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS15.029.6512.54
    Diluted EPS15.029.6512.54
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Aug 11, 2023 06:00 pm

