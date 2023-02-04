Sun TV Network Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 886.88 crore, down 16.37% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 886.88 crore in December 2022 down 16.37% from Rs. 1,060.43 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 425.00 crore in December 2022 down 9.77% from Rs. 471.00 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 682.27 crore in December 2022 down 12.55% from Rs. 780.14 crore in December 2021.