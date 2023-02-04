 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Sun TV Network Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 886.88 crore, down 16.37% Y-o-Y

Feb 04, 2023 / 12:43 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Sun TV Network are:

Net Sales at Rs 886.88 crore in December 2022 down 16.37% from Rs. 1,060.43 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 425.00 crore in December 2022 down 9.77% from Rs. 471.00 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 682.27 crore in December 2022 down 12.55% from Rs. 780.14 crore in December 2021.

Sun TV Network
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 886.88 825.65 1,060.43
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 886.88 825.65 1,060.43
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 165.42 153.69 163.49
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 76.25 76.94 73.13
Depreciation 113.61 80.09 158.11
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 60.89 57.49 88.92
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 470.71 457.44 576.78
Other Income 97.95 89.41 45.25
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 568.66 546.85 622.03
Interest 1.95 2.58 1.97
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 566.71 544.27 620.06
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 566.71 544.27 620.06
Tax 144.16 136.36 151.96
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 422.55 407.91 468.10
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 422.55 407.91 468.10
Minority Interest -0.10 -0.13 -0.19
Share Of P/L Of Associates 2.55 -0.47 3.09
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 425.00 407.31 471.00
Equity Share Capital 197.04 197.04 197.04
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 10.79 10.33 11.96
Diluted EPS 10.79 10.33 11.96
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 10.79 10.33 11.96
Diluted EPS 10.79 10.33 11.96
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited