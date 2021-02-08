Sun TV Network Consolidated December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 994.14 crore, up 17.26% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 994.14 crore in December 2020 up 17.26% from Rs. 847.81 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 445.54 crore in December 2020 up 15.88% from Rs. 384.50 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 673.32 crore in December 2020 up 1.77% from Rs. 661.63 crore in December 2019.

Sun TV Network EPS has increased to Rs. 11.30 in December 2020 from Rs. 9.76 in December 2019.

Sun TV Network shares closed at 553.30 on February 05, 2021 (NSE) and has given 39.00% returns over the last 6 months and 15.10% over the last 12 months.