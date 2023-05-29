Sun Pharma trades lower. Here's what brokerages have to say on Q4 earnings

Sun Pharma

Shares of Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd opened marginally lower on May 29 even after better-than-expected numbers for the March quarter earnings. The stock was trading at Rs 971.85 on BSE, down 0.12 percent from May 26 close.

Sun Pharma reported a net profit of Rs 1,984.5 crore for the March quarter of FY23 against a loss of Rs 2,227.38 crore in the year-ago quarter. Sequentially, Sun Pharma's net profit declined 8.3 percent from Rs 2,166 crore in the previous quarter, the company said on May 27.

Revenue for the fourth quarter grew 15.7 percent year-on-year to Rs 10,930.6 crore. The EBITDA margin came in at 25.6 percent against 24.8 percent in the year-ago period.

Global specialty grew by 31.2 percent and 3.8 percent year on year (YoY) and quarter on quarter (QoQ) to $244 million (including $6.8 million of milestone income). In FY23, the global specialty segment grew 29 percent YoY to $871 million, led by 51 percent growth in Ilumya sales to $477 million. Ilumya is used for treating plaque psoriasis, a skin disease.

Brokerages view

According to Kotak Institutional Equities, Sun Pharma's specialty portfolio is nearing the breakeven point and as sales continue to grow, the medium-term outlook for margins appears optimistic.

Kotak, which has an “add” rating on the stock, increased its target price to Rs 1,150 from the current market price.

The company's management has also guided higher research and development investments towards the specialty and US generic business, going up to 7-8 percent of sales in FY24. It has also guided topline growth in high single-digits for FY24.

Nirmal Bang said in its latest report, "We remain positive on Sun Pharma due to the following catalysts: (i) Ramp-up of Branded/Specialty business in the US (recently acquired Deuroxolitinib would further strengthen the Specialty pipeline) (ii) Continued growth in India business (iii) Potential inorganic opportunity given the strong balance sheet, especially in Dermatology, Ophthalmology and Oncology Specialty segments and (iv) Maintenance of healthy EBITDA margin at 26-27 percent despite higher R&D spends.”

The brokerage firm has maintained “buy” rating on the stock and increased the target price by 16.3 percent to Rs 1,130 a share.

Analysts say Sun Pharma achieved impressive performance, benefiting from lucrative ventures in the US, including global specialty, as well as domestic formulations.

The company grew in the March quarter, thanks to an improved product mix, particularly in the specialty business sector. Its presence in India expanded through its branded portfolio, resulting in an increased market share, they said.

Despite Taro's less remarkable results, Sun Pharma managed to deliver an overall satisfactory performance. Sun Pharma maintains a strategic focus on its specialty business, as demonstrated by its recent acquisition of Concert, analysts said.

"We maintain buy as 1) Global specialty portfolio continues to maintain momentum, 2) Growth in India formulations from new launches and field force expansion and 3) revenue mix continues to tilt towards more remunerative businesses,” ICICI Direct has said.

The brokerage firm has increased its target price by 18 percent from its current market price to Rs 1140 a share.

Sun Pharma has proposed a buyback of the remaining shares of Taro. The move is aimed at leveraging Taro's substantial cash and cash equivalents amounting to $1.3 billion. The presence of minority interest had raised concerns, making this buyback offer a strategic step for Sun Pharma.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by experts on Moneycontrol.com are their own and not those of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.​