Sun Pharma Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 5,285.29 crore, up 27.57% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 5,285.29 crore in September 2022 up 27.57% from Rs. 4,143.15 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1,213.01 crore in September 2022 up 49.93% from Rs. 809.07 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1,704.88 crore in September 2022 up 48.44% from Rs. 1,148.54 crore in September 2021.

Sun Pharma EPS has increased to Rs. 5.10 in September 2022 from Rs. 3.40 in September 2021.

Sun Pharma shares closed at 1,015.95 on October 31, 2022 (BSE) and has given 10.39% returns over the last 6 months and 25.79% over the last 12 months.