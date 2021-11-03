Sun Pharma Standalone September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 4,143.15 crore, up 25.84% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 4,143.15 crore in September 2021 up 25.84% from Rs. 3,292.51 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 809.07 crore in September 2021 up 11.63% from Rs. 724.81 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1,148.54 crore in September 2021 up 33.45% from Rs. 860.67 crore in September 2020.

Sun Pharma EPS has increased to Rs. 3.40 in September 2021 from Rs. 3.02 in September 2020.

Sun Pharma shares closed at 814.60 on November 02, 2021 (BSE) and has given 23.65% returns over the last 6 months and 73.61% over the last 12 months.