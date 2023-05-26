English
    Sun Pharma Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 5,948.22 crore, up 48.45% Y-o-Y

    May 26, 2023 / 06:57 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Sun Pharmaceutical Industries are:

    Net Sales at Rs 5,948.22 crore in March 2023 up 48.45% from Rs. 4,006.88 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1,020.82 crore in March 2023 up 20.63% from Rs. 1,286.21 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 2,480.95 crore in March 2023 up 90.81% from Rs. 1,300.25 crore in March 2022.

    Sun Pharma shares closed at 944.70 on May 25, 2023 (BSE) and has given -8.62% returns over the last 6 months and 3.79% over the last 12 months.

    Sun Pharmaceutical Industries
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations5,800.854,549.903,988.22
    Other Operating Income147.3795.8518.66
    Total Income From Operations5,948.224,645.754,006.88
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials1,189.861,248.761,286.24
    Purchase of Traded Goods262.36267.51237.84
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-132.64-9.66-150.13
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost529.05526.24497.94
    Depreciation411.98430.44354.14
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses1,738.941,613.521,135.15
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1,948.67568.94645.70
    Other Income120.3068.03300.41
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax2,068.97636.97946.11
    Interest161.45130.8991.19
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax1,907.52506.08854.92
    Exceptional Items-2,937.79---1,654.96
    P/L Before Tax-1,030.27506.08-800.04
    Tax-9.4519.35486.17
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-1,020.82486.73-1,286.21
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-1,020.82486.73-1,286.21
    Equity Share Capital239.93239.93239.93
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-4.302.00-5.40
    Diluted EPS-4.302.00-5.40
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-4.302.00-5.40
    Diluted EPS-4.302.00-5.40
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

