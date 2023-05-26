Sun Pharma Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 5,948.22 crore, up 48.45% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Sun Pharmaceutical Industries are:
Net Sales at Rs 5,948.22 crore in March 2023 up 48.45% from Rs. 4,006.88 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1,020.82 crore in March 2023 up 20.63% from Rs. 1,286.21 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 2,480.95 crore in March 2023 up 90.81% from Rs. 1,300.25 crore in March 2022.
Sun Pharma shares closed at 944.70 on May 25, 2023 (BSE) and has given -8.62% returns over the last 6 months and 3.79% over the last 12 months.
|Sun Pharmaceutical Industries
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|5,800.85
|4,549.90
|3,988.22
|Other Operating Income
|147.37
|95.85
|18.66
|Total Income From Operations
|5,948.22
|4,645.75
|4,006.88
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|1,189.86
|1,248.76
|1,286.24
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|262.36
|267.51
|237.84
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-132.64
|-9.66
|-150.13
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|529.05
|526.24
|497.94
|Depreciation
|411.98
|430.44
|354.14
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|1,738.94
|1,613.52
|1,135.15
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|1,948.67
|568.94
|645.70
|Other Income
|120.30
|68.03
|300.41
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|2,068.97
|636.97
|946.11
|Interest
|161.45
|130.89
|91.19
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|1,907.52
|506.08
|854.92
|Exceptional Items
|-2,937.79
|--
|-1,654.96
|P/L Before Tax
|-1,030.27
|506.08
|-800.04
|Tax
|-9.45
|19.35
|486.17
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-1,020.82
|486.73
|-1,286.21
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-1,020.82
|486.73
|-1,286.21
|Equity Share Capital
|239.93
|239.93
|239.93
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-4.30
|2.00
|-5.40
|Diluted EPS
|-4.30
|2.00
|-5.40
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-4.30
|2.00
|-5.40
|Diluted EPS
|-4.30
|2.00
|-5.40
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited