Sun Pharma Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 5,948.22 crore, up 48.45% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 5,948.22 crore in March 2023 up 48.45% from Rs. 4,006.88 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1,020.82 crore in March 2023 up 20.63% from Rs. 1,286.21 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2,480.95 crore in March 2023 up 90.81% from Rs. 1,300.25 crore in March 2022.

Sun Pharma shares closed at 944.70 on May 25, 2023 (BSE) and has given -8.62% returns over the last 6 months and 3.79% over the last 12 months.