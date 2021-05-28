MARKET NEWS

Sun Pharma Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 3,159.64 crore, up 11.41% Y-o-Y

May 28, 2021
 
 
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Sun Pharmaceutical Industries are:

Net Sales at Rs 3,159.64 crore in March 2021 up 11.41% from Rs. 2,836.08 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 327.39 crore in March 2021 down 71.68% from Rs. 1,155.85 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 715.12 crore in March 2021 down 50.59% from Rs. 1,447.19 crore in March 2020.

Sun Pharma EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.36 in March 2021 from Rs. 4.82 in March 2020.

Sun Pharma shares closed at 699.75 on May 27, 2021 (BSE) and has given 36.79% returns over the last 6 months and 55.31% over the last 12 months.

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Mar'21Dec'20Mar'20
Net Sales/Income from operations3,119.043,366.012,750.41
Other Operating Income40.6022.0185.67
Total Income From Operations3,159.643,388.022,836.08
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials1,124.16832.81767.12
Purchase of Traded Goods368.56303.52318.88
Increase/Decrease in Stocks-270.26206.1894.28
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost424.62455.48419.34
Depreciation151.76146.89142.44
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses832.31843.791,007.92
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax528.49599.3586.10
Other Income34.8720.981,218.65
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax563.36620.331,304.75
Interest102.7371.93137.53
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax460.63548.401,167.22
Exceptional Items-89.56----
P/L Before Tax371.07548.401,167.22
Tax43.68-7.1511.37
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities327.39555.551,155.85
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period327.39555.551,155.85
Equity Share Capital239.93239.93239.93
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS1.362.324.82
Diluted EPS1.362.324.82
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS1.362.324.82
Diluted EPS1.362.324.82
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

#Earnings First-Cut #Pharmaceuticals #Results #Sun pharma #Sun Pharmaceutical Industries
first published: May 28, 2021

