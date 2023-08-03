Sun Pharma Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 4,466.07 crore, down 9.46% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 4,466.07 crore in June 2023 down 9.46% from Rs. 4,932.88 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 380.64 crore in June 2023 down 62.38% from Rs. 1,011.80 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1,112.30 crore in June 2023 down 25.78% from Rs. 1,498.65 crore in June 2022.

Sun Pharma EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.60 in June 2023 from Rs. 4.20 in June 2022.

Sun Pharma shares closed at 1,135.25 on August 02, 2023 (NSE) and has given 12.67% returns over the last 6 months and 23.77% over the last 12 months.