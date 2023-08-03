English
    Sun Pharma Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 4,466.07 crore, down 9.46% Y-o-Y

    August 03, 2023 / 05:58 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Sun Pharmaceutical Industries are:

    Net Sales at Rs 4,466.07 crore in June 2023 down 9.46% from Rs. 4,932.88 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 380.64 crore in June 2023 down 62.38% from Rs. 1,011.80 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 1,112.30 crore in June 2023 down 25.78% from Rs. 1,498.65 crore in June 2022.

    Sun Pharma EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.60 in June 2023 from Rs. 4.20 in June 2022.

    Sun Pharma shares closed at 1,135.25 on August 02, 2023 (NSE) and has given 12.67% returns over the last 6 months and 23.77% over the last 12 months.

    Sun Pharmaceutical Industries
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations4,383.345,800.854,862.16
    Other Operating Income82.73147.3770.72
    Total Income From Operations4,466.075,948.224,932.88
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials1,184.971,189.861,329.52
    Purchase of Traded Goods213.06262.36277.94
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks28.46-132.64-15.11
    Power & Fuel
    Employees Cost607.44529.05588.09
    Depreciation415.27411.98374.50
    Excise Duty
    Admin. And Selling Expenses
    R & D Expenses
    Provisions And Contingencies
    Exp. Capitalised
    Other Expenses1,483.381,738.941,302.78
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax533.491,948.671,075.16
    Other Income163.54120.3048.99
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax697.032,068.971,124.15
    Interest157.94161.4587.07
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax539.091,907.521,037.08
    Exceptional Items-149.21-2,937.79--
    P/L Before Tax389.88-1,030.271,037.08
    Tax9.24-9.4525.28
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities380.64-1,020.821,011.80
    Prior Year Adjustments
    Extra Ordinary Items
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period380.64-1,020.821,011.80
    Equity Share Capital239.93239.93239.93
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.60-4.304.20
    Diluted EPS1.60-4.304.20
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.60-4.304.20
    Diluted EPS1.60-4.304.20
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)
    Share Holding (%)
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Aug 3, 2023 05:44 pm

