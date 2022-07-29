Sun Pharma Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 4,932.88 crore, up 48.31% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 4,932.88 crore in June 2022 up 48.31% from Rs. 3,325.95 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1,011.80 crore in June 2022 up 141.31% from Rs. 419.30 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1,498.65 crore in June 2022 up 117.42% from Rs. 689.29 crore in June 2021.

Sun Pharma EPS has increased to Rs. 4.20 in June 2022 from Rs. 1.75 in June 2021.

Sun Pharma shares closed at 894.85 on July 28, 2022 (NSE) and has given 8.16% returns over the last 6 months and 30.10% over the last 12 months.