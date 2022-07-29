 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Sun Pharma Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 4,932.88 crore, up 48.31% Y-o-Y

Jul 29, 2022 / 05:00 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Sun Pharmaceutical Industries are:

Net Sales at Rs 4,932.88 crore in June 2022 up 48.31% from Rs. 3,325.95 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1,011.80 crore in June 2022 up 141.31% from Rs. 419.30 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1,498.65 crore in June 2022 up 117.42% from Rs. 689.29 crore in June 2021.

Sun Pharma EPS has increased to Rs. 4.20 in June 2022 from Rs. 1.75 in June 2021.

Sun Pharma shares closed at 894.85 on July 28, 2022 (NSE) and has given 8.16% returns over the last 6 months and 30.10% over the last 12 months.

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 4,862.16 3,988.22 3,312.54
Other Operating Income 70.72 18.66 13.41
Total Income From Operations 4,932.88 4,006.88 3,325.95
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 1,329.52 1,286.24 993.95
Purchase of Traded Goods 277.94 237.84 382.34
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -15.11 -150.13 -82.46
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 588.09 497.94 489.99
Depreciation 374.50 354.14 150.92
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 1,302.78 1,135.15 910.64
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 1,075.16 645.70 480.57
Other Income 48.99 300.41 57.80
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 1,124.15 946.11 538.37
Interest 87.07 91.19 105.72
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 1,037.08 854.92 432.65
Exceptional Items -- -1,654.96 --
P/L Before Tax 1,037.08 -800.04 432.65
Tax 25.28 486.17 13.35
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 1,011.80 -1,286.21 419.30
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 1,011.80 -1,286.21 419.30
Equity Share Capital 239.93 239.93 239.93
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 4.20 -5.40 1.75
Diluted EPS 4.20 -5.40 1.75
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 4.20 -5.40 1.75
Diluted EPS 4.20 -5.40 1.75
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

