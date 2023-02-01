Sun Pharma Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 4,645.75 crore, up 23.21% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 4,645.75 crore in December 2022 up 23.21% from Rs. 3,770.66 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 486.73 crore in December 2022 down 5.57% from Rs. 515.43 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1,067.41 crore in December 2022 up 11% from Rs. 961.62 crore in December 2021.