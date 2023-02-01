 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Sun Pharma Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 4,645.75 crore, up 23.21% Y-o-Y

Feb 01, 2023 / 09:20 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Sun Pharmaceutical Industries are:

Net Sales at Rs 4,645.75 crore in December 2022 up 23.21% from Rs. 3,770.66 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 486.73 crore in December 2022 down 5.57% from Rs. 515.43 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1,067.41 crore in December 2022 up 11% from Rs. 961.62 crore in December 2021.

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 4,549.90 5,285.29 3,770.66
Other Operating Income 95.85 -- --
Total Income From Operations 4,645.75 5,285.29 3,770.66
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 1,248.76 1,397.49 1,127.05
Purchase of Traded Goods 267.51 318.65 325.32
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -9.66 -80.52 -25.10
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 526.24 513.57 501.79
Depreciation 430.44 383.95 355.24
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 1,613.52 1,472.93 1,185.21
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 568.94 1,279.22 301.15
Other Income 68.03 41.71 305.23
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 636.97 1,320.93 606.38
Interest 130.89 92.77 85.47
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 506.08 1,228.16 520.91
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 506.08 1,228.16 520.91
Tax 19.35 15.15 5.48
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 486.73 1,213.01 515.43
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 486.73 1,213.01 515.43
Equity Share Capital 239.93 239.93 239.93
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 2.00 5.10 2.10
Diluted EPS 2.00 5.10 2.10
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 2.00 5.10 2.10
Diluted EPS 2.00 5.10 2.10
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited