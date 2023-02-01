English
    HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Sun Pharma Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 4,645.75 crore, up 23.21% Y-o-Y

    February 01, 2023 / 09:20 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Sun Pharmaceutical Industries are:

    Net Sales at Rs 4,645.75 crore in December 2022 up 23.21% from Rs. 3,770.66 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 486.73 crore in December 2022 down 5.57% from Rs. 515.43 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 1,067.41 crore in December 2022 up 11% from Rs. 961.62 crore in December 2021.

    Sun Pharmaceutical Industries
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations4,549.905,285.293,770.66
    Other Operating Income95.85----
    Total Income From Operations4,645.755,285.293,770.66
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials1,248.761,397.491,127.05
    Purchase of Traded Goods267.51318.65325.32
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-9.66-80.52-25.10
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost526.24513.57501.79
    Depreciation430.44383.95355.24
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses1,613.521,472.931,185.21
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax568.941,279.22301.15
    Other Income68.0341.71305.23
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax636.971,320.93606.38
    Interest130.8992.7785.47
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax506.081,228.16520.91
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax506.081,228.16520.91
    Tax19.3515.155.48
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities486.731,213.01515.43
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period486.731,213.01515.43
    Equity Share Capital239.93239.93239.93
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.005.102.10
    Diluted EPS2.005.102.10
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.005.102.10
    Diluted EPS2.005.102.10
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited